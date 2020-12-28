“Nengi has been 23 since 2013” – Man who attended the same school with BBNaija Star slams her for lying

Reality Tv star and former beauty queen, Nengi Rebecca Hampson and her teeming followers are preparing for her birthday in a few days and a man on Twitter seems to have spoilt the party before the set date.

The former BBNaija housemate has claimed to be 22 multiple times and she is set to celebrate her 23rd birthday on December 31, 2020. A Twitter user identified as Brain Dennis has however debunked Nengi’s claims as he reveals that they both attended the University of Port Harcourt around the same time in 2013 and there is no way she can be 23 years as she claims.

“Lmaooo. Nengi and I attended Uniport around the same time. She was dating the SUG President of my set. This was 2013 but she hasn’t turned 23 yet. Ok oh” He tweeted