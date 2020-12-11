Nengi reveals favourite moment in Big Brother Naija House (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA
Nengi

BBNaija Lockdown housemate turn reality star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, in a recent statement has revealed one of her favourite moments while in the Big Brother house.

Nengi made this known via her Twitter handle as she quoted a video showing the moment she won the Head of House for the first time.

Nengi

Her tweet reads:

“This was one of my favorite moments”

Nengi during her stay in the Big Brother house was the first and last head of house in the lockdown edition.

She also happened to be one of the female housemates that was always in the news during her stay in the house.

