Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious video of Wizkid, Timaya, and Runtown drooling on a private jet

Nigerian ace singer, Paul Okoye has recorded a video of his colleagues taking a nap during a private trip to Equatorial Guinea for a show this weekend. The Audio Money crooner who is billed alongside Wizkid, Timaya and Runtown to perform in the Central African country were travelling together from Lagos.

Rude Boy had a goofy moment of recording his Wizkid, Timaya and Runtown taking a nap while en route. Social media users reacted to the video saying Wizkid was never caught unfresh due to his sleeping position while the made jest of Timaya, especially who slept as though he was in his private space.

It is also worthy of note that Wizkid flew into Lagos from London last night and he is out of the country up and early Saturday morning.

Watch the video below: