TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Meet Bridget Bema – The Kenyan pupil that has gone viral…

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina…

I have taken over your gender – Bobrisky to females as he…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her…

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as…

Iyabo Ojo’s 19 year old daughter, Priscilla acquires…

Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’…

‘Your father stole from Nigeria’ – Nigerians…

Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious video of Wizkid, Timaya, and Runtown drooling on a private jet

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian ace singer, Paul Okoye has recorded a video of his colleagues taking a nap during a private trip to Equatorial Guinea for a show this weekend.  The Audio Money crooner who is billed alongside Wizkid, Timaya and Runtown to perform in the Central African country were travelling together from Lagos.

Rude Boy had a goofy moment of recording his Wizkid, Timaya and Runtown taking a nap while en route. Social media users reacted to the video saying Wizkid was never caught unfresh due to his sleeping position while the made jest of Timaya, especially who slept as though he was in his private space.

READ ALSO

Wizkid Finally Flies Back To Nigeria After A Long Stay In UK…

Watch as Wizkid performs ‘Ginger’ while Naomi Campbell walks…

It is also worthy of note that Wizkid flew into Lagos from London last night and he is out of the country up and early Saturday morning.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Meet Bridget Bema – The Kenyan pupil that has gone viral for appearing on…

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels smoking…

I have taken over your gender – Bobrisky to females as he shows off his…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And Annie Fight Over…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her birthday…

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as actress, Funke…

Iyabo Ojo’s 19 year old daughter, Priscilla acquires Multi-Million Naira…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious video of Wizkid,…

Meet Bobrisky’s Lookalike Elder Sister Who Is A Lace Merchant In Lagos…

Wizkid Finally Flies Back To Nigeria After A Long Stay In UK (Video)

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’ earrings…

Watch as Wizkid performs ‘Ginger’ while Naomi Campbell walks the runway (Video)

Don Jazzy commences three days dry fasting, begs fans to comply (Video)

I’m still single – DJ Cuppy laments despite receiving expensive Bulgari watch…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More