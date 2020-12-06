Never lend your friends money unless you’re prepared to write it off – Actress Chidimma Aneke

Chidimma Aneke, one of the beautiful Aneke Twins in the movie industry has shared what is termed as a friendly financial advice to people who help friends financially.

According to Chidimma Aneke, Loans and friendship do not mix unless one is ready to write off a loan given to a friend, nobody should lend to a friend, she advised.

Chidimma Aneke believes loans given to friends turn out to be bad debt so one has to access his or financial status before lending to friends.

Chidimma Aneke is one of the identical twins in Nollywood. They are professionally known as the Aneke Twins. They have been in the industry for over two decades.