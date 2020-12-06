TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

Actress, Jackie Appiah shares adorable photos on her birthday…

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno…

Bobrisky flaunts 18 karat gold jewelries he bought after lover…

Ex-Arsenal striker, Adebayor fires at estranged girlfriend,…

A whole 12-track – DJ Cuppy reacts after being snubbed by Headies…

Never lend your friends money unless you’re prepared to write it off – Actress Chidimma Aneke

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Chidimma Aneke, one of the beautiful Aneke Twins in the movie industry has shared what is termed as a friendly financial advice to people who help friends financially.

According to Chidimma Aneke, Loans and friendship do not mix unless one is ready to write off a loan given to a friend, nobody should lend to a friend, she advised.

Chidimma Aneke believes loans given to friends turn out to be bad debt so one has to access his or financial status before lending to friends.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky shows off N15million cash gift he claims to have…

See the unexpected amount a lady got after she tweeted ‘I…

See also: ‘Respect women or they will make your life a living hell’ – Samklef advises men, gives reasons

Chidimma Aneke is one of the identical twins in Nollywood. They are professionally known as the Aneke Twins. They have been in the industry for over two decades.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another Wife (Video)

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts he a…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

Actress, Jackie Appiah shares adorable photos on her birthday today

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno Omokri brags

Bobrisky flaunts 18 karat gold jewelries he bought after lover gave him N15…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To Prepare” –…

Who dash James Brown Breast? – New photos of the crossdresser sparks reactions

My parents’ height made me love tall guys –Asa reveals, gives reason

The moment a wedding guest went on his knees after winning Lexus car at luxury…

Find a man who will stay awake just to watch you sleep – Music Executive…

Never lend your friends money unless you’re prepared to write it off…

‘Respect women or they will make your life a living hell’ – Samklef advises men,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More