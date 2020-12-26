TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party…

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr…

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her…

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer,…

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor finally unveils her baby’s…

Rare family photo of Tiwa Savage, ex-hubby Teebillz and their son…

Nigeria ranks third highest “Top” users on gay dating App Grindr

News
By OluA

Nigeria has ranked third highest users on a popular gay dating platform called Grindr.

Grindr is the world’s largest social networking app for LGBTQ community. The recently released a “Grindr Unwrapped”, a statistic report that sheds some light on some of the sex & dating trends among the 13 million LGBTQ people who uses the popular app.

According to GuardianNG, the recent data points released showed countries with the most top, bottom and versatile users. They also released the most-used emoji in profiles and cities all over the world with the most active users.

READ ALSO

Food is cheaper this season than same time last year –…

ASUU finally calls off nine-month-old strike

The top is usually a person who penetrates, while the bottom is usually one who receives the penetration, and someone who is versatile a person who participate in either or both roles.

Surprisingly, Nigeria ranged the third highest countries with the number of “tops” behind Morocco and India.

Nigeria is one of the countries where being gay is a big crime as many LGBT communities across the country are often bullied and their members often hide their sexuality in public.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party (Video)

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing…

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her husband

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer, Adeherself…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigeria ranks third highest “Top” users on gay dating App Grindr

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer, Adeherself…

Meet the Kosokos: Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate first Christmas with their…

Rare family photo of Tiwa Savage, ex-hubby Teebillz and their son Jamil in Dubai

Mr Eazi reveals he arrived late for first meeting with Femi Otedola as…

Hold tight to the ones you love – Mercy Johnson says as she shares loved up…

Did you give the chickens sleeping pills?’ – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More