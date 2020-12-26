Nigeria ranks third highest “Top” users on gay dating App Grindr

Nigeria has ranked third highest users on a popular gay dating platform called Grindr.

Grindr is the world’s largest social networking app for LGBTQ community. The recently released a “Grindr Unwrapped”, a statistic report that sheds some light on some of the sex & dating trends among the 13 million LGBTQ people who uses the popular app.

According to GuardianNG, the recent data points released showed countries with the most top, bottom and versatile users. They also released the most-used emoji in profiles and cities all over the world with the most active users.

The top is usually a person who penetrates, while the bottom is usually one who receives the penetration, and someone who is versatile a person who participate in either or both roles.

Surprisingly, Nigeria ranged the third highest countries with the number of “tops” behind Morocco and India.

Nigeria is one of the countries where being gay is a big crime as many LGBT communities across the country are often bullied and their members often hide their sexuality in public.