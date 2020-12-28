TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students…

A married woman has no business with single mothers –…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of…

BBnaija couple Gedoni and Khafi officially get married (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

My plumber’s body odour is killing me – Ifu Ennanda

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off Female Genitals

Entertainment
By San

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Jay Bugatti has caused a big stir on social media as he claims to have had a genital swap surgically.

The Nigerian crossdresser shared the said photo to announce to the world what he has done to his ‘goods’.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Jay Bugatti captioned his post:

READ ALSO

I will quit music for you guys – Davido reacts after…

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new…

“I have keep my p%^$$y surgery away from you all and also my family as a secret. And I promised and said to myself I was gonna serve it to you all as my Xmas gift from me to you all…”

READ ALSO: You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year – Patoranking shades Burna Boy over fight with Davido

Check out a screenshot of Jay’s post below

Nigerian Crossdresser Breaks Internet As He Shows Off Female Genitals
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

A married woman has no business with single mothers – Actress Etinosa…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

BBnaija couple Gedoni and Khafi officially get married (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola celebrates her 35th birthday with lovely pictures

Music executive, Paul O begs Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid to settle their…

Pastor allegedly berates church members for gifting him just N800,000

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off Female…

I will quit music for you guys – Davido reacts after alleged fight with…

Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual advices people on the type of friends to dump in…

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More