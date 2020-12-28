Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off Female Genitals

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Jay Bugatti has caused a big stir on social media as he claims to have had a genital swap surgically.

The Nigerian crossdresser shared the said photo to announce to the world what he has done to his ‘goods’.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Jay Bugatti captioned his post:

“I have keep my p%^$$y surgery away from you all and also my family as a secret. And I promised and said to myself I was gonna serve it to you all as my Xmas gift from me to you all…”

Check out a screenshot of Jay’s post below