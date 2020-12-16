Nigerian Evangelist reveals the chances of making heaven for ladies wearing trousers, tights and leggings

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Fashion
By OluA

A Nigerian evangelist identified as Victor Edet has stressed that ladies who wear trousers and leggings have zero chances of getting to heaven.

He stated this on his Facebook page.

According to him hiding under excuse that ladies in Europe, America and Canada wear it shouldn’t be encouraged.

He wrote

”THE Cold weather in Europe, America and Canada shouldn’t be an excuse why you should wear Trouser, Tight or Leggings. There are Women who wore skirts in Ancient Day’s in Europe, American and Canada before Satan Introduced Female Trouser. If you are still wearing Trouser, Tights and Leggings as a Lady, your chance’s of getting to Heaven is Zero. Deuteronomy:22-5”

