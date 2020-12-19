Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad boys’ rather than ‘good boys’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

A Nigerian lady identified as Temitope Bukola has taken to social media to reveal some unknown facts on why many ladies prefer to date ‘Bad Boys’ rather than the ‘Good Boys’.

According to her, good guys don’t take charge and she considers them weak. She revealed that she can never find such men appealing.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote:

“I can never find a weak man appealing sha! Now I see why ladies seemingly go for the “Bad boys” rather than the “Good boys”.

The good boys don’t take charge and that can irritate a lady, most of us want someone we feel can “protect” us just in case something comes up!”

 

