Nigerian man recounts how a lady he took out bought food of N4500 while his salary was 20k (screenshot)

By OluA
Photo only used to depict narration

A Nigerian man identified as Olusegun has taken to popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter to recount how a lady he took out on a date almost broke his bank with an expensive food order.

Olusegun recounted how he once earned N20k monthly and decided to have a nice hangout with a new babe.

The babe ordered rice, chicken, and salad worth N4,500 while he ordered just a hundred naira table water for himself.

He wrote;

“I can never forget the day I invited a lady for a date when I was still earning 20k a month. I ordered for bottled water N100. She ordered for rice, chicken and salad N4500. I just knew she couldn’t be the one for me.”

See reactions below;

