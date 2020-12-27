TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer,…

Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for…

BBnaija couple Gedoni and Khafi officially get married (Photos)

Meet the Kosokos: Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate first…

Rare family photo of Tiwa Savage, ex-hubby Teebillz and their son…

He Looks Like Davido’s Bodyguard” – Kiddwaya Trolled For…

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

Entertainment
By OluA

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Lotanna Udezue, popularly known as Biglo, is dead.

According to the report via Dailypost, Biglo died after battling with Kidney ailment.

His colleague, Jazzman Olofin confirmed his death on his Instagram page.

READ ALSO

Diddy gifts mum N380m ($1m), brand new Bentley for her 80th…

“I have 20million people ready to die for me” –…

He disclosed that Biglo, who was receiving dialysis from an hospital in California, U.S, died on Saturday, December 26.

Sometime in July 2019, his family called for help over his health condition.

See also: A married woman has no business with single mothers – Actress Etinosa fires back at colleague, Victoria Inyama (video)

Biglo got into limelight in 2004 with the hit ‘Delicious’ which featured 2shotz.

The deceased received a Hip Hop World Award for Best Rap Collabo of the track.

The rapper, however, went underground after the buzz died down.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer, Adeherself…

Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for it’…

BBnaija couple Gedoni and Khafi officially get married (Photos)

Meet the Kosokos: Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate first Christmas with their…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

A married woman has no business with single mothers – Actress Etinosa…

Women and men belong to the kitchen – Marlian President, Naira Marley says…

I’ve not given up on love – Mercy Aigbe

My plumber’s body odour is killing me – Ifu Ennanda

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don dragged for throwing money at waiters in a restaurant…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More