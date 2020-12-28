Nigerians and Ghanaians lock horns over Meek Mill as he prepares to move to Africa

American singer, Meek Mill has made it clear that he wants to move to Africa permanently.

Meek Mill said to his followers on Twitter that he wants to buy a house in Ghana and asks them where to start from.

He further stressed that a nice house because he needs to feel this experience With his family as an option in life.

“I don’t want to dedicate my life in the United States where I’m living now, the inequality is too much for us to feel like, ” Meek said.

Meek Mill announced on his Twitter account in a statement he released.

According to him; “I want to buy a property in Ghana where do I start? A nice house. . . I need to feel that experience With my family as another option in life! I don’t wanna dedicate my whole life to the American lifestyle I been living. . the odds are too stacked against us it feels like! ”

However, Nigerians have been unhappy that he will stay in Ghana, with many advising him to consider moving to Nigeria.

Here is what some Nigerians are saying after choosing Ghana as their destination.

Someone said to Meek Mill that Nigeria is his home because of his father’s name Kanyo.

According to him; “Nigeria is the home coz your Daddy’s name is Kanyo o Kanyo”