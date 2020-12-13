Nigerians blast Paul Okoye for performing Psquare’s song at a presidential wedding in Equatorial Guinea (Video)

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy of the defunct PSquare group is under fire for performing one of the songs recorded by the former group.

Recall, Paul Okoye, Wizkid, Runtown, and Timaye were flown out of the country to Equatorial Guinea yesterday. it turns out that they were billed to perform at a ‘presidential wedding ceremony’ in the Central African country.

In the videos posted on his page, Paul was seen performing No One Like You, a song which was recorded back when he was still a part of the defunct music group, Psquare and this has got internet users talking.

❤️presidential wedding in Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶 pic.twitter.com/E2txuZUVfG — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) December 13, 2020

Shortly after putting up the videos on his page, fans flooded the comment section demanding why he went on to perform a song that belonged to a group he was no longer a part of.

Some fans submitted that the song doesn’t belong to him alone as it was also owned by his twin brother, Peter Okoye.

One Twitter user wrote: “In the US when groups break up, there’s ALWAYS a clause in the documents that forbids any member of the erstwhile group from INDIVIDUALLY PROFITING from ANY WORK DONE BY THE GROUP! His brother should sue him for this!”

Another Twitter user said: “This is very heartbreaking, how could one person be performing a song by a duo!!”

@kashamyahannag was of the opinion that both Paul and Peter have rights to perform old Psquare songs.

@flawless_juliet also said the brothers have equal rights to perform their old songs.

As Nigerians find it offensive for Paul to perform a square track alone, TheinfoNG recalls Peter Okoye revealed that anyone of them could perform tracks released by the defunct group independently.

P-Square still performs as a group and independently. Peter revealed in an interview with premium times, He said: “Guess what? I’ll still perform P-Square songs, nobody can stop me, nobody can stop Paul too, we didn’t have a contract with Jude, so I have the right to perform P-Square songs especially the ones I took part in.”