Nigerians Disappointed As B’Haram Releases Video Of Kankara Boys Pleading For Release On Buhari’s Birthday

A viral video of the abducted schoolboys from Kankara, Katsina State was released on Thursday by the Boko Haram insurgents to speed up negotiations with the government.

According to HumAngle, the 6mins & 30sec long features speeches from Abubakar Shekau & one of the schoolboys who looked distraught & bloodied, pleading for release negotiations.

It can be recalled that the terrorist sect already demanded a ransom on the boys. In the released video, the boys are seen huddled in a group as one of them takes centre stage as a speaker on behalf of all.

The boy speaking in the video called on the president to call off any form of forces released to rescue the boys from their captors. He asked for them to be sent back to base.

“Dan Allah, you have to dissolve any bank of vigilantes and close any kind of schools, excluding Islamiyyah. All the armies that have come here to help us please send them back. They can do nothing to them,” he said.

He alternated between the English and Hausa language to pass across his message. In another part of the video, he tearfully called on the president to assist them and heed to the demands of the insurgents.

“Please, sir, you have to send all the soldiers and armies and … back. Please sir, please sir, we need your assistance sir, please,” he pleaded.

The other group of boys murmuring and pleading as well in the background. This plea has stirred up a flurry of reactions from Nigerians who took to Twitter to express their disappointment and anger.

@ContentIsKingNg, “On the 78th birthday of Mr President Muhammadu Buhari, Boko Haram releases video of GSSS #KankaraBoys Katsina, making demands of their abductors.”

@el_uthmaaan, “This government has failed us #KankaraBoys”

@__usyy, “The just released video of abducted #KankaraBoys is a clear indication that this administration has failed in it’s primary responsibility. We can now agree that bandits are largely Boko Haram extensions. What have we done to deserve insensitive and inept leaders in this country?”

@bulamabukarti, “BBC Hausa reports that the police have disrupted Northern Groups protest on deteriorating insecurity in the north including the #KankaraBoys. They can’t stop criminals & terrorists but can crackdown on peaceful protesters demanding governments to discharge their responsibility.”