Nigerians react as Laura Ikeji reveals intentions to undergo butt enlargement

Nigerians on social media has reacted to Vlogger, Laura Ikeji’s intention to undergo butt enlargement in future.

Laura made this known in her reply to a troll who accused her of increasing her butt through surgery.

According to the mother of two, she is yet to do a butt enlargement but she intends to do so in future.

See how people are reacting to this;

@wholesale_sextoys wrote “The last time I checked it Is her body people should learn to mind their business”

@jarmzone wrote “The maturity in her response is dope”

@eniolajolade wrote “Congratulations in advance… At least you’re not borrowing money from anyone for it..”

@definitelyhotblog wrote “Her response na smart one because by the time we find out that she actually pumped the nyash, she will say she just did it recently and after all she said she will in the near future”

@beeyeenka wrote “If you have the money fix your body if you not comfortable in it, periodt.”