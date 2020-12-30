Nigerians react as loved up video of Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada Pollock surfaces online

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Social media users have reacted to a cozy video of Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada Pollock that is making rounds online. The Nigerian superstar alongside Davido, Burn and a host of others have been in Ghana having a swell time of their lives.

A video of Wizzy partying and drunk made it to social media and netizens can’t help but notice how his third baby mama, Jada Pollock held on tightly by wrapping her arms around his bosom from behind.

See the video and reactions below:

 

A Wizkid fan account identified as Wizkidlove wrote: “Wizkid Na palliative if she loose guard 2seconds them hot babes will loot wizzy.”

See more comments below:

