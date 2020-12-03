Nigerians react to Davido’s decision to be his Driver’s best man on his wedding day

Nigerians on social media are reacting to sensational singer, Davido’s decision to be his drivers best man on his wedding day.

According to Davido who proudly took to twitter to make this announcement, his driver is getting married and he is his best man.

“My driver getting married …. and I’m his best man” Davido tweeted.

See how some social media users are reacting to this;

@therealpreccy wrote “Davido has a good heart. A fan for life”

@presh_pr wrote “This guy can’t go outta media lai lai. Na him gan gan be music industry .. too much Cruise to be caught ”

@thefemalestoreng wrote “I love how Davido carries his whole crew along”

@babajideedges1 wrote “Talk about the superstars with immense selflessness, that offers availability & accessibility to almost everyone without the usual naija celebrity pride and classism, sure it’s Davido and Donjazzy for me.”

@mumsy_lee wrote “Legit….davido is sponsoring that wedding. I like that he his very accessible to his crew”