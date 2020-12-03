Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they apologize to each other publicly

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing and American based boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi has finally settled their scores and apologized to each other after months of going their separate ways.

According to Mike Adeyemi in his apology post, he wants bygone to be bygone for reasons best known to him.

Sharing a photo of himself and Nkechi, Adeyemi wrote;

“#Letbygonebebygone.. i have my reasons”

Reacting to this, Nkechi wrote;

“The first step to healing is forgiving truly from your heart.. No doubt i miss you but lets wait first small.. But hey.. You know i got you for life”

See their conversation below;

Recall that few months ago, Nkechi Blessing announced that she is now single after romantic affair with Mike Adeyemi ended after a few months of dating.

According to the controversial Nollywood star, all photos of her ex-boyfriend has been deleted from her social media pages. Nkechi and Mike’s relationship hit the rocks after a fan opened her eyes on the player lifestyle of the boyfriend promising her Mike was going to dump her eventually.