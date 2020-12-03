TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who…

20k salary earners should have nothing to do with relationships…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they apologize to each other publicly

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Nkechi Blessing

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing and American based boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi has finally settled their scores and apologized to each other after months of going their separate ways.

According to Mike Adeyemi in his apology post, he wants bygone to be bygone for reasons best known to him.

Sharing a photo of himself and Nkechi, Adeyemi wrote;

READ ALSO

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional…

“#Letbygonebebygone.. i have my reasons”

Reacting to this, Nkechi wrote;

“The first step to healing is forgiving truly from your heart.. No doubt i miss you but lets wait first small.. But hey.. You know i got you for life”

See their conversation below;

Recall that few months ago, Nkechi Blessing announced that she is now single after romantic affair with Mike Adeyemi ended after a few months of dating.

According to the controversial Nollywood star, all photos of her ex-boyfriend has been deleted from her social media pages. Nkechi and Mike’s relationship hit the rocks after a fan opened her eyes on the player lifestyle of the boyfriend promising her Mike was going to dump her eventually.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem –…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for sliding into his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they…

‘You no like am?’ – Tiwa savage replies a troll who complained…

Nigerians react to Davido’s decision to be his Driver’s best man on…

I’ll embezzle money, legalize weed if I become President – Zlatan promises

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella Damasus remembers…

Adopt a Nigerian this December – N6 appeals to those overseas coming home for…

I’m done dating for love — Reality star, Princess declares, reveals what she is…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More