Nkechi Blessing finally apologizes to her mentor, Toyin Abraham

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally apologized to her mentor, Toyin Abraham after weeks of hostility towards each other.

Recall that few weeks ago, Nkechi threw a party for her new store opening and Toyin Abraham was no where to be found at the venue of the event.

According to online reports, Nkechi did not notify the mother of one about her store opening which is why Toyin was not in attendance.

Taking to Instagram to publicly tender an unreserved apology, the 31 year old wrote;

“I was going to write a page full of epistle.. But let me finish my last drip and come say them to you face to face ..In d main time ..Mummy mi Edakun Ejebure.. I miss you plenty @toyin_abraham”

Toyin however took to Nkechi’s comment section to reply and to assure her that everything is fine.

In her words;

“My love..it’s fine..I love and miss you more”

Via Instagram
