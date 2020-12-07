Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to share pictures of herself before and after she began her weight loss journey two weeks ago.

Nkechi disclosed that this was the first time she was sharing such a picture since she began anything weight loss.

“For the very first time since I have been trying Anything weight loss I get to show this type of picture� mad ass Before and after�� just Two weeks apart ooo,” she wrote in part.

Nkechi had on November 24 discontinued the use of herbal drink after drastic weight loss.

