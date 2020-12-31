No need for 2021 prophecies – Shehu Sani tells clerics

Former Senator, Shehu Sani has urged clerics in the country to simply pray for the nation and stay away from prophecies.

It is not new that every December 31, clerics in the country give prophecies about the New Year; however, many on social media have wondered why no clergyman foresaw the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Shehu Sanni in a post via his Twitter handle on Thursday said;

“Let’s appeal to the clergies to just pray for the nation and not to prophesy anything.”

A lot of Nigerians will be crossing over into the new year from home owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has made some states in the country ban the service this year.