TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively…

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him…

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

‘God did not put me to shame’ – Mercy Johnson…

BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets Prince’s…

Davido’s brother, Wale and lawyer, Prince spotted partying…

I will hunt you down if you falsely accuse any of my sons of rape…

No need for 2021 prophecies – Shehu Sani tells clerics

NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA

Former Senator, Shehu Sani has urged clerics in the country to simply pray for the nation and stay away from prophecies.

It is not new that every December 31, clerics in the country give prophecies about the New Year; however, many on social media have wondered why no clergyman foresaw the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

See also: Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit after 13 years in the US (video)

READ ALSO

Covid19: Some of the recalled retired medical personnel are…

Corona Virus: Our herbal medicine men at motor parks will…

Shehu Sanni in a post via his Twitter handle on Thursday said;

“Let’s appeal to the clergies to just pray for the nation and not to prophesy anything.”

A lot of Nigerians will be crossing over into the new year from home owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has made some states in the country ban the service this year.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively Kisses Her

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him during a show

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

‘God did not put me to shame’ – Mercy Johnson says as her…

BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets Prince’s parents (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

No need for 2021 prophecies – Shehu Sani tells clerics

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit after 13 years in…

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don playing love birds at the beach (video)

Drama as Zlatan Ibile fires back at follower who called him a noisemaker

I received the mercies of God – Actor Femi Adebayo says as he celebrates…

Lady finds out online her boyfriend had married someone else hours after they…

Lady recounts how she took iPhone11 Pro Max to sell in Computer village but…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More