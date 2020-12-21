Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola seriously ill and hospitalized

Veteran Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola is seriously ill and has been hospitalized.

Taking to Instagram to make the status of his health known, the 49 year old film make shared photos of him on the hospital bed, with the caption;

“Never posted anything like this before but this is necessary. Especially because of the numerous commitments ahead.”

His friends, fans and colleagues have since taken to his comment section to drop some positive messages for him.

See some comments below;

@adeolufunsho wrote “Sicknesses is not your portion IJN My God will heal you inside and outside, everything that make up your body is covered by the blood of Jesus, D hand of God will touch you and heal you. It is well my brother”

@bidemi_kosoko wrote “The lord is your strength sir …pls get well soon”

@aishalawal wrote “Ahhhhhhhh God is ur strength sir”