Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi attacked for preaching about love and forgiveness

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has been attacked on Instagram for preaching about love and forgiveness.

According to Yomi, no sin is too big to forgive when in love. In his words;

“On the subject of love, no sin is too big to forgive. When in love, you forgive like the hurt never happened. You act and reason the opposite direction from the norms. Love overrides all other laws and regulations. Ife l’akoja ofin.

Falling in love us a mental sickness. Love is the only medication needed to keep love running and so little distrust can trigger it negatively. Caveat! Handle our lover with care. Love is a delight as it is a dangerous tool.”

Social media users have reacted to this and slammed Yomi for having the guts to preach about what he does not practice.

See some reactions below;

American based actor, Bigvai wrote;

“This one that blocked on Instagram because I didn’t support him fighting Toyin Aimakhu”

@miiz_ayobami wrote “@bigvaijokotoye his not Inlove with you,so he can’t forgive you”

@bilikisfolashade wrote “@bigvaijokotoye No now .. maybe Mr yomi thought you re has senseless has he his… Uncle Olugbeja

@kingizuu wrote “@bigvaijokotoye and he’s preaching love”

@jess.jess_007 wrote “This one is talking in the nonsense. Keep forgiving infidelity and domestic violence ooh. it’s only a matter of time bfr you end up with a deadly disease or you get killed

@king_shugar_ wrote “This is why most people stay in toxic and abusive marriage/relationships. Forgiveness doesn’t require reconnection!!!”