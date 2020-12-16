Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo bags TikTok Award

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA
iyabo-ojo

Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo has been awarded for her active use of the video-sharing social networking service TikTok.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to celebrate and thank TikTok Nigeria for the award.

Thank you for this beautiful award, I’m humbled,” she wrote.

TikTok is one of the social platforms that gained prominence during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Iyabo Ojo, a mother of two, is one of the biggest users of the platform in Nigeria and also shares her TikTok videos on Instagram. In one of the videos, she mimicked comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni.

 

The award is coming following her return to social media after her late mother’s burial.

