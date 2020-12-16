Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo bags TikTok Award

Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo has been awarded for her active use of the video-sharing social networking service TikTok.
The veteran actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to celebrate and thank TikTok Nigeria for the award.
Thank you for this beautiful award, I’m humbled,” she wrote.
The award is coming following her return to social media after her late mother’s burial.
