Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor finally unveils her baby’s identity

Nigerian actress and model, Linda Ejofor has finally unveiled her little baby’s identity in a family photo she shared on Christmas day.

Recall that the 34 year old and her husband, Suleiman Ibrahim announced the birth of their baby in July. Sharing this good news on his Instagram page, Suleiman wrote;

“And then we were three…thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh. isquared18 #iCub3d20.. IbrahimSuleiman… ihuomalindaejiofor..Approved.. sonOfAisha”

Captioning her baby’s photo, Linda wrote;

“Keon Iman Suleiman is the best thing to ever happen to me, and amazingly, happened in this crazy 2020.”

See photos below;

See how some of Linda’s colleagues in the movie Industry reacted to this;

@adesuaetomi wrote “My chunkyyy”

@toolzo wrote “too cute”

@belindaeffah wrote “So beautiful I mean handsome”

@maiatafo wrote “The cutest thing ever . Uncle loves you”

@aishashaba wrote “So beautiful omg Linda if your so. Is missing don’t look in my house”