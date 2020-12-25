TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party…

“Made in 1995” – BBNaija’s Tacha celebrates 25th…

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor finally unveils her baby’s identity

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian actress and model,  Linda Ejofor has finally unveiled her little baby’s identity in a family photo she shared on Christmas day.

Recall that the 34 year old and her husband, Suleiman Ibrahim announced the birth of their baby in July. Sharing this good news on his Instagram page, Suleiman wrote;

“And then we were three…thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh. isquared18 #iCub3d20.. IbrahimSuleiman… ihuomalindaejiofor..Approved.. sonOfAisha”

READ ALSO

Fast rising actress, Sonia Ogiri gifts her mum a car for…

20 year old Regina Daniels lectures her followers on the…

Captioning her baby’s photo, Linda wrote;

“Keon Iman Suleiman is the best thing to ever happen to me, and amazingly, happened in this crazy 2020.”

See photos below;

See how some of Linda’s colleagues in the movie Industry reacted to this;

@adesuaetomi wrote “My chunkyyy”

@toolzo wrote “too cute”

@belindaeffah wrote “So beautiful I mean handsome”

@maiatafo wrote “The cutest thing ever . Uncle loves you”

@aishashaba wrote “So beautiful omg Linda if your so. Is missing don’t look in my house”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Christmas Giveaway: Temi Otedola gets over 16k comments after 1hour (screenshot)

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor finally unveils her baby’s identity

Nollywood in sorrow as veteran movie maker, Chico Ejiro dies on Christmas day

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale slays as Santa Claus to celebrate Christmas…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo and kids dress up as Santa to celebrate Christmas (video)

BBNaija star, Gifty Powers welcomes second child (photo)

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More