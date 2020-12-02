Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri encourages couples to check each others phones, see why

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri took to Instagram to encourage couples to check each others phone regularly.

According to the mother of one, checking of each others phone will not leave room for secrets.

“Why call him or her your partner if you can’t go through their phones??? Once the shreds of secrecy is allowed then so many things sets in. My thought. Correct me if I’m wrong.”

See how some of her fans reacted to what Ruth said;

lauraikeji wrote “Checking isn’t my business really, but amma letchu finish Ruthy”

estherene wrote “The truth is, avoid things that will make you so glued to your phone and you scared that trouble will come when they go through your phone. But then it’s still right to respect your partners privacy. Trust me ehn , one day one day that thing one is always looking for in that phone, you will see it”

effixzzyboss wrote “Men will say don’t check my phone..na una go enjoy this post pass. My own be say, if you have dated a married man b4, pls don’t check ur husband’s phone. Karma is sure. Just make sure he gives you money to feed take care of his family and do the right thing. No go find Wetin no dey fine u.”

calistaokoronkwo wrote “Never ok . What you don’t know won’t kill you”

myfreshsecret wrote “No privacy in marriage. If I’m your wife, you should be able to share everything with me. We became one the very day we said I do…… Yours is mine and mine is yours….. Love lives here”