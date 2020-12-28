Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola celebrates her 35th birthday with lovely pictures

Yoruba movie actress, Tayo Sobola has taken to social media to share lovely photos of herself as she added a new year today, December 28th 2020.

She took to her Instagram account to share some new photos to mark her 35th birthday.

See also: Music executive, Paul O begs Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid to settle their differences

See more of the photos below;

Tayo Sobola is a Nigerian actress, movie producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She is popularly called Sotayo Ogaga. The actress is quite talented and her acting prowess has endeared her to many and made her popular. Also, Sotayo is the founder of Clean Stitches, a clothing line she launched in 2018.

She happens to be one of the most sort after actress in the Yoruba movie niche.