Nollywood in sorrow as veteran movie maker, Chico Ejiro dies on Christmas day

Nollywood celebrities have taken to social media to mourn popular Nigerian movie director, screenwriter, and producer Chico Ejiro who died today, 25th of December.

According to reports, Chico died after suffering briefly from an unknown illness which led to seizure. The movie director only just concluded his latest movie, Christmas Eve.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue.

The late filmmaker before his death via his Facebook, shared a photo of himself while filming his just concluded new movie, ”Christmas eve”;

”Filming .. Relapse.. thanking the Lord for another day” He wrote.

For those who do not know, Chico Ejiro is from Maziakpono in Isoko, Delta State.

Prior to his death, he held the record of the Nollywood director with the highest number of released movies. He says he has produced and directed over 85 movies in his career in the span of three decades.

Ejiro who studied Agriculture in school was drawn into video production because Nigerians would not buy blank video cassettes.

The filmmaker is the younger brother of veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro. He is married to Joy Ejiro and they have four children.