By OluA
NYSC is a wonderful thing – Yul Edochie says as he recounts his service experience in Osun state

Popular actor and politician, Yul Edochie has reacted to the statement of people calling the National Youth Service Corps NYSC, a waste of time.

Yul Edochie in his statement revealed he served in Osun state during his service year as he stressed that it was a wonderful experience.

He disclosed that he served in a prison in Ife and had great experiences in the state.

Yul Edochie wrote, “I disagree. Thanks to NYSC I learnt a lot about Osun State. Worked in a prison in Ife, had great experiences in Osogbo as well. As long as the safety of corps members can be guaranteed with good pay, NYSC is a wonderful thing. No knowledge or experience is ever a waste.”

