Omah Lay and Tems arrive in Nigeria from Uganda (Photos)

By OluA

According to the latest report, Nigerian singers, Omah Lay and Tems have finally arrived safely at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos after been released from Uganda Prison.

Recall that the two Nigerian singers were arrested and detained by the Police in Uganda for violating the country’s COVID-19 rules during their performance.

Omah Lay and Tems were released on Tuesday afternoon and have now returned to the country.

Their release was confirmed by the Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa via a post on her official Twitter account.

Sharing their pictures, she tweeted:

Breaking: Stanley Omah Didia (@Omah_Lay), Temilade Openiyi (@temsbaby), Muyiwa Ayoniyi and others just landed at the MMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35 pm local time.We are glad they are finally home

Their release came after Nigerians and their colleagues in the entertainment industry took to social media to react to their arrest which got attentions.

See photos below:

 

 

