Omah Lay And Tems Have Been Released

Charges against Nigerian musicians, Tems and Omah Lay by the Ugandan Police have been dropped and the pair is due to fly back into Nigeria tonight.

Reports confirmed by the Chairman of The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa states that the charges on Nigerian artistes Omah Lay and Tems were dropped under a carefully mediated diplomatic run after the agency had intervened.

Thank you. Tremendous diplomatic progress has been made and they will be back v v soon by Gods grace . https://t.co/wMRzQeBraP — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) December 15, 2020

Singers Davido and Peter Okoye also confirmed the release of Omah Lay and Tems.

Peter Okoye in an earlier post assured Nigerians the singer and his colleagues arrested in Uganda were going to be released very soon.

Another post from him and Davido confirms the release of Omah Lay and Tems from Ugandan prison and would be in Nigeria very soon.

Omah Lay and Tems have been through a lot since they were arrested for performing without adhering to Covid-19 protocols but have been released now.

