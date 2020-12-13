Omah Lay reportedly arrested in Uganda

According to the post Nigerian artiste, Omah Lay shared via his Instagram handle he was billed to perform at The Big Brunch, at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda on Saturday.

However, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, report went viral on social media that Omah Lay had been arrested in Kampala Uganda.

The news was broken by Ugandan journalist, Canary Mugume.

See also: ‘They are friends with benefit’ – Nigerians react to Yvonne Jegede and Orezi’s public flirt

In a tweet at 4:19 pm, Mugume wrote, “Just in: Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by Katwe police, together with the manager of the venue where he performed from last night; Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana, all are in custody, @Lukowoyesigyire confirms.”

Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by katwe police , the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody .

More details to follow — Owoyesigyire🇺🇬 (@Lukowoyesigyire) December 13, 2020

He had allegedly confirmed the news from Luk Owoyesigyire, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police.