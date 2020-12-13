TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina…

Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her…

Meet Bobrisky’s Lookalike Elder Sister Who Is A Lace…

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’…

3 Months After A Successful Leg Surgery, See How Straight 2Face’s…

“The first person to keep out of your marriage is your…

Watch as Wizkid performs ‘Ginger’ while Naomi Campbell walks the…

Yemi Alade gives valid reasons why Beyoncé can never tour Africa…

Omah Lay reportedly arrested in Uganda

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

According to the post Nigerian artiste, Omah Lay shared via his Instagram handle he was billed to perform at The Big Brunch, at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda on Saturday.

However, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, report went viral on social media that Omah Lay had been arrested in Kampala Uganda.

The news was broken by Ugandan journalist, Canary Mugume.

See also: ‘They are friends with benefit’ – Nigerians react to Yvonne Jegede and Orezi’s public flirt

In a tweet at 4:19 pm, Mugume wrote, “Just in: Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by Katwe police, together with the manager of the venue where he performed from last night; Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana, all are in custody, @Lukowoyesigyire confirms.”

He had allegedly confirmed the news from Luk OwoyesigyireAssistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels smoking…

Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious video of Wizkid,…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her birthday…

Meet Bobrisky’s Lookalike Elder Sister Who Is A Lace Merchant In Lagos…

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’ earrings…

3 Months After A Successful Leg Surgery, See How Straight 2Face’s Daughter’s Leg…

“The first person to keep out of your marriage is your mother” – Aisha…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Omah Lay reportedly arrested in Uganda

‘They are friends with benefit’ – Nigerians react to Yvonne…

‘It’s school fees season and the useless ones have gone into hiding again’…

Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him Kissing His…

Nigerians blast Paul Okoye for performing Psquare’s song at a presidential…

Buhari Reacts To Anthony Joshua’s Win Over Bulgarian Boxer, Kubrat Pulev |…

Checkout adorable photos of actor, Browny Igboegwu’s lookalike daughter

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More