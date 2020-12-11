“Once you date me, it’s either our wedding or your funeral” – Lady sparks controversy online

It looks like ladies are not ready to let guys waste their time anymore especially when it comes to relationship matter, this comes as a Nigerian lady has left many tongues wagging in a recent remark she made about dating men.

A Nigerian Lady Identified as Amaka has spark debate on a Facebook group (Igbo Rant HQ) as she stated that If any man date her, she expects marriage anything outside that is trouble.

See also:Basketmouth gifts colleague, Okey Bakassi box containing onions, palm wine (video)

She wrote; “Once you date me, there is no Break up. It is either we plan wedding or your Funeral. Are you ready?”

See her post below;



Social Media users have taken to their account to react to her statement.