“Once you date me, it’s either our wedding or your funeral” – Lady sparks controversy online

It looks like ladies are not ready to let guys waste their time anymore especially when it comes to relationship matter, this comes as a Nigerian lady has left many tongues wagging in a recent remark she made about dating men.

A Nigerian Lady Identified as Amaka has spark debate on a Facebook group (Igbo Rant HQ) as she stated that If any man date her, she expects marriage anything outside that is trouble.

She wrote; “Once you date me, there is no Break up. It is either we plan wedding or your Funeral. Are you ready?”

Social Media users have taken to their account to react to her statement.

