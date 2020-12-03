“One day we will all agree that one woman won’t be enough for a man” – Lady says

A lady identified as Fulaniigbo has taken to popular social media platform Twitter to declared that one woman will never be enough for a man.

She disclosed that it would get to a point when everyone will have to accept it and stop pretending.

According to her, she has accepted that all she wants from her man is to take care of her and her kids than whatever he likes, he should do with his life.

See also: Stefflon Don reacts to viral cheating allegations against boyfriend, Burna Boy (Video)

She said if the man likes he should go and die “on top of another woman,” she cares less.

Below is what she wrote,

Following her tweet, social media users have taken to the platform to react as a lot of people didn’t support her opinion.