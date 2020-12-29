Only lazy people think success is built on luck’- Reno Omokri

Political activist and writer Reno Omokri in one of his numerous nuggets on social media laden with wisdom is always out to guide the path of whoever it may concern.

Well, the former presidential aide in his latest statement said bluntly that the concept of luck is nonexistent and that it’s only lazy people who think success is built on luck.

See also: “Nengi has been 23 since 2013” – Man who attended the same school with BBNaija Star slams her for lying

According to Reno Omokri, those who are considered lucky were working while lazy people slept.

He stressed that why Lazy people watched TV and discussed football, the people term lucky strategized and set goals.

He shared thus;