Osaze Odemwingie and Peter Okoye apologizes to each other (Video)

The recent dramatic clash between former Super Eagles winger Osaze Odemwingie and singer Peter Okoye has finally been laid to rest as the two stars have now apologize to each other.

Recall that TheInfong had earlier reported how Osaze Odemwingie had taken to social media to call out Amara Kanu, wife of Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu.

See also: Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo's wife, Amara for sliding into his DM and "chasing" him for a chat; she responds

Osaze Odemwingie also lashed out at Peter Okoye, whom he claims have been using his business to destroy people’s lives, a statement the singer was not pleased with.

Peter Okoye reacted as he noted that the tricky winger has been brainwashed and needs urgent prayers from Nigerians.

In a bid to let peace reign and to foster the brotherly love that has been between them for the past few years, both celebrities have apologized to one another.

Peter Okoye, who is also known as Mr P, took to his Instagram story to apologize to Osaze after the former Stoke City winger made a video of himself apologizing.

See video of the ex. West Brom player apology and Peter Okoye’s reply below:

