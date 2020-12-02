Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for sliding into his DM and “chasing” him for a chat; she responds

Retired Nigerian footballer, Osaze Odemwingie has been trending on social media after he took to Instagram to accuse Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara Kanu of sliding into his DM and “chasing” him “relentlessly” for a chat.

He shared a photo of Amara Kanu with her son lying on a hospital bed then went on to warn Amara Kanu that “destruction is upon her” for sliding into his DM.

He added that “it is not our culture to message another man without your husband” and accused her son of “fake Christianity” because of the hand sign he was making.

See also: I’m still looking for husband – Linda Ikeji cries out hours after buying latest Range Rover

Osaze wrote:

The reason why Nigeria is in this state. Too many want to be like America. God turned his back at america as things stand. Destruction is upon her. How can a wife of a legend like @kingkanu4 be chasing me for a chat relentlessly ( check ur DM check your DM ) na by force ? @amarakanu. Your husband has my number and it’s not in our culture to msg another man without asking your husband. Moreover u r wearing arsenal kit and he can ask them for advice about knee surgery because he also suffered from similar issues. Your son can’t have a cross on his neck and make those hand signs. That’s fake Christianity if you didn’t know ok. Our people selling their own to conform to African American. Those there have been modified by Hollywood and are no more Africans. They don’t even want to associate with Africa with their billions in accounts. How many of them visited Africa in the last 50 years ? Shouldn’t NBA all star match take place in Nigeria at least once? Shouldn’t they be interested to know where their ancestors came from ? Set your own trend Naija u r more special than America. #prayfornigeria #naija #nigeria @amarakanu why why why Amara ( Delailah). We love our strong man Papilo. Wash your hands well oh. And most importantly your hearts as I am preaching to many now. Nigeria ?? is more precious to God than America ??

In another post, Osaze Peter Odemwingie wrote: “@amarakanu If your hello can’t be public it’s probably not just a hello. Mine is #nigeria #naija LUKE 10:19.”

Amara Kanu reacted by leaving a comment under Osaze’s post.

She wrote: “@odemwingie_81 oh no no no. Kindly take this post down. @kingkanu4 is fully aware of this. We want to talk to you as a family.”