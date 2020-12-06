“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To Prepare” – Senator’s Daughter, Deola Smart Reveals (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Malivelihood tied the knot with his lover, Deola Smart the daughter of popular Kogi senator, Smart in a magnificent wedding yesterday, 5th December 2020.

The couple who is known for having taste for expensive and luxurious things in life wowed their guests and social media users with a castle-like cake at their union.

According to the wife, Deola Smart who disclosed details of the cake on her snapchat handle, the cake cost them N4 million and took them 12 bakers and 4 months to complete it.

The groom also gifted his bride a brand new Porsche Cayenne as wedding gift during their traditional wedding that held on Friday.