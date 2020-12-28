Pastor Adeboye celebrates wedding anniversary of his children (photo)

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye on Monday, December 28th took to his social media account to jointly celebrate the wedding anniversaries of all his children.

Pastor Adeboye also known as Daddy GO used the occasion of his last son Leke’s wedding anniversary to celebrate his other children’s.

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to all my seeds Adeolu, Bolugbe @lekeadeboye, @dadeboye78. I pray that the joy of the Lord will not depart from your homes in Jesus name,” he wrote in a social media post.

Leke Adeboye’s wedding to Titilope clocked nine on Monday.