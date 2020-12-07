Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy celebrates his 57th birthday today

Popular Nigerian pastor, Chris Oyakhilome also known as “Pastor Chris” clocked the age of 57 today.

Pastor Chris was born on the 7th of December 1963, he is the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, based in Lagos, Nigeria.

He considered one of Nigeria’s richest pastors.

According to Wikipedia, in 1991, Oyakhilome married Anita Ebhodaghe. They had two daughters. Anita Ebodaghe filed for divorce on 9 April 2014 at the Central Family Court in London. After the separation, they also decided to share custody of their two children.

On 6 October 2018, Oyakhilome’s first daughter Sharron Oyakhilome, married Phillip Frimpong; a Ghanaian man.