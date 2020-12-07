TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To…

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

‘Marry a wife that prays for you, not the one checking your…

The moment a wedding guest went on his knees after winning Lexus…

Unemployment made me start dressing and acting like a woman –…

Never lend your friends money unless you’re prepared to…

Giving 10 naira as offering in this harsh economy is wicked –…

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy celebrates his 57th birthday today

LifestyleNews
By OluA

Popular Nigerian pastor, Chris Oyakhilome also known as “Pastor Chris” clocked the age of 57 today.

Pastor Chris was born on the 7th of December 1963, he is the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, based in Lagos, Nigeria.

See also; ‘Mummy calm down’ boy to make movie debut in Kunle Afolayan’s new project

READ ALSO

Some Pastors agreed to the closure of churches because of…

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome gives Zimbabwean woman N3million…

He considered one of Nigeria’s richest pastors.

According to Wikipedia, in 1991, Oyakhilome married Anita Ebhodaghe. They had two daughters. Anita Ebodaghe filed for divorce on 9 April 2014 at the Central Family Court in London. After the separation, they also decided to share custody of their two children.

See also: Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

Pastor Chris

On 6 October 2018, Oyakhilome’s first daughter Sharron Oyakhilome, married Phillip Frimpong; a Ghanaian man.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To Prepare” –…

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

‘Marry a wife that prays for you, not the one checking your phone’…

The moment a wedding guest went on his knees after winning Lexus car at luxury…

Unemployment made me start dressing and acting like a woman – James Brown says,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy celebrates his 57th birthday today

BBNaija ex housemate, Ka3na reacts to Nengi’s refusal to join their whats…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Mummy calm down’ boy to make movie debut in Kunle Afolayan’s new…

Two years after her marriage, OAP, Gbemi Olateru is finally expecting her first…

Actress, Ronke Odusanya accused of allegedly wrecking her baby daddy financially…

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates Whatsapp group’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More