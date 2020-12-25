Pastors and church workers who attended Shiloh 2020 allegedly down with COVID-19

One of the workers at the Living Faith Church aka Winners presided over by Pastor David Oyedepo, is allegedly currently battling with COVID-19.

Investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who shared this on Twitter handle, said the worker in question believes he contracted the virus while attending the yearly Shiloh programme of the church that took place between December 8 to 13.

The said worker claims some pastors who attended the program have also started showing symptoms of the disease.

Fisayo says the worker’s wife, daughter, and domestic employee have started showing symptoms of the viral disease.

See Fiyaso’s tweets below