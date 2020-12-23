Pasuma excited as his daughter becomes a US naval officer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Music
By OluA

Opeyemi Odetola, daughter of veteran Fuji musician Pasuma has become a naval officer in the United States (US).

This was made public by her father Pasuma after he took to social media to express his joy by sharing a picture of his daughter in her camouflage uniform on Instagram on Wednesday.

The excited singer went on to pray that God would guide her in her chosen career path.

See also: Check out what happened when Timini Egbuson tried to kiss Toke Makinwa (video)

“Congratulations to me, my girl is a Navy now in USA, Opeyemi L’america congrats my dearest daughter, you always make me and your mum proud always.

May God almighty guide you in your choosing career,” he wrote.

