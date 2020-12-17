Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her Birthday

Nollywood veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor has taken to her Instagram and penned down a lovely message for her lookalike daughter, Chioma as she turns a year older today, 17th December, 2020.

The Veteran actress shared beautiful photos of her daughter and added a wonderful message to celebrate her today.

He captioned the photo; “Chiomam, Chioma Mama, Ada Peshé, Nneude Nwaokwor, Wendisco, Ada Ejieje Nba, Obi Omam Happy birthday my darling daughter. I am grateful to God for everything about you. Enjoy your day and remain blessed in Jesus name ”.

See the post below:

