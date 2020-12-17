TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on…

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their…

Zahra Buhari-Indimi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with…

Kechi Okwuchi excited as she wears earrings again after losing…

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her Birthday

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor has taken to her Instagram and penned down a lovely message for her lookalike daughter, Chioma as she turns a year older today, 17th December, 2020.

The Veteran actress shared beautiful photos of her daughter and added a wonderful message to celebrate her today.

Read Also: Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday in style (Photos)

READ ALSO

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd…

Omah Lay And Tems Have Been Released

He captioned the photo; “Chiomam, Chioma Mama, Ada Peshé, Nneude Nwaokwor, Wendisco, Ada Ejieje Nba, Obi Omam Happy birthday my darling daughter. I am grateful to God for everything about you. Enjoy your day and remain blessed in Jesus name ”.

See the post below:

 

In other news, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to congratulate her brother on his graduation from the university.

The mother of one shared pictures of her brother in an Instagram post on Thursday and captioned it;

“Happy convocation brother mi Keep soaring high bro @sweezzy1 Love you.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on wedding day…

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her colleague, Funke…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years – Wife cries…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday in style…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their first child…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

“I am here for you forever” – Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim…

‘Why you should save money for January’ – Paul of Psquare…

Nigerians Disappointed As B’Haram Releases Video Of Kankara Boys Pleading…

Regina Daniels congratulates brother on graduation

‘Most people learnt how to commit suicide from movies’ –…

“You are my passion” Banky W and Adesua get playful on social media…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More