TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby…

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

Watch the priceless moment Mercy Aigbe reunited with her…

‘People who believe everything they see on social media are Mumu’ – Actress, Belinda Effah

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah has addressed the issue of people believing everything they see on social media.

According to Belinda, people who believe anything they see on social media are Mumu. The 30 year old  mentioned that people need to stop believing the things they see on social media because nobody posts their failures and struggles for people to see.

Belinda came to a conclusion that anyone who only posts their best sides online are fake.

READ ALSO

Actress, Ronke Odusanya reacts to allegations of wrecking…

Actress, Toyin Abraham flaunts interior of her luxurious…

In her words;

“If you believe anything you see on social media, then you are a mumu. If people only post their best sides and never their failures or struggles, then its all fake. No one dropped from the sky. It’s only people that want quick fix that believe social media lies.”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday message to her…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘People who believe everything they see on social media are Mumu’…

‘Marriage is not a big deal’ – BBNaija disqualified housemate,…

Actress, Ronke Odusanya reacts to allegations of wrecking her baby daddy…

Apostle Suleman Reveals What He Did After A Member Of His Church Gifted Him A…

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna Boy’s…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

“You look pregnant” – Fan reacts to Bobrisky’s recent photos – watch Video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More