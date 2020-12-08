‘People who believe everything they see on social media are Mumu’ – Actress, Belinda Effah

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah has addressed the issue of people believing everything they see on social media.

According to Belinda, people who believe anything they see on social media are Mumu. The 30 year old mentioned that people need to stop believing the things they see on social media because nobody posts their failures and struggles for people to see.

Belinda came to a conclusion that anyone who only posts their best sides online are fake.

In her words;

“If you believe anything you see on social media, then you are a mumu. If people only post their best sides and never their failures or struggles, then its all fake. No one dropped from the sky. It’s only people that want quick fix that believe social media lies.”