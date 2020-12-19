Peter Okoye consoles his Wife, Lola, with flowers after her father’s death

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has consoled his wife Lola Omotayo with flowers following the death of her father, Oladipo Omotayo.

Peter Okoye took to social media to share a video of his children and some other ladies delivering the flowers to Lola on Saturday.

He said he really wanted to be by her side physically and he misses her a lot.

See also: Christians aren’t supposed to celebrate Christmas — Ifu Ennada

“I really wanted to be right by your side physically this period. So you know you’re not just in my thoughts but my heart always. “I love you, miss you and the kids and can’t wait to join you all soon,” he wrote.

Watch video below;

Recall that Lola lost her father during the week.