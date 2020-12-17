Peter Okoye loses father-in-law; his wife, Lola Okoye pens emotional message to her late father

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has lost her father.
Peter Okoye took to social media to pen a goodbye message to his father-in-law. See what he wrote below;
“My dear great father-in-law. Oladipo Adewale Omotayo aka ‘Papa’. We will surely miss you.”
”Your beloved daughter Lola Okoye and your grand children Cameroon & Aliona Okoye misses you desperately,” he wrote.
Lola also took to her Instagram account to announce the death of her father.
Although his cause of death is unknown, she revealed that her father died earlier on Wednesday.
She wrote:
In the early hours of this morning, I received some very sad news that brought my family’s world to a grinding halt.
My darling Papa’s passing has hit us all very hard, and while we know that he is in a better place, the truth is that, there is no easy way to handle the grief that comes with the loss of a loved one.
However, what we can do, is be comforted in the memories he has blessed us with, keeping our hearts set on the wonderful person that Papa was; the wonderful, kind and generous person he will always be to us and to the many lives he touched with his time here on earth.
My family and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love that you have shown us in this difficult time.
Your support and kindness has warmed my heart to the core, and I cannot express with words how much it means to my family and myself. Thank you.
We love you Papa.It hurts badly. And while we will miss you desperately, we know we have been truly blessed to have had a husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather like you. Till we meet again to part no more. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ������������������������������������ #16122020
Adieu Papa.
