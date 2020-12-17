Peter Okoye loses father-in-law; his wife, Lola Okoye pens emotional message to her late father

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has lost her father.

Peter Okoye took to social media to pen a goodbye message to his father-in-law. See what he wrote below;

“My dear great father-in-law. Oladipo Adewale Omotayo aka ‘Papa’. We will surely miss you.”

”Your beloved daughter Lola Okoye and your grand children Cameroon & Aliona Okoye misses you desperately,” he wrote.

Lola also took to her Instagram account to announce the death of her father.

Although his cause of death is unknown, she revealed that her father died earlier on Wednesday.

She wrote: