Peter Okoye now a co-owner of a wine company (Video)

Peter of psquare group also known as mr P is now a co-owner of a Gin company.
The excited musician took to instagram to share the good news where he wrote;
Somebody tell somebody to tell somebody to tell somebody that Mr. P has another one up his sleeves.
Ladies and Gentlemen I introduce to you APHRO The new age African liquor
✅ Triple distilled.
✅ Locally tapped from palm trees in West Africa.
✅ Infused with fruits, herbs and spices.
✅ Unapologetically African.
Africa has one that it can call it’s very own. Created by Africans, Enjoyed by Africans and appreciated globally! ���� ����������������������������������������������������
Tell ‘em till everyone gets it, get it? �
APHRO is here to stay!����
