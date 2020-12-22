TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Peter Okoye now a co-owner of a wine company (Video)

Lifestyle
By OluA
Peter Okoye

Peter of psquare group also known as mr P is now a co-owner of a Gin company.

The excited musician took to instagram to share the good news where he wrote;

Somebody tell somebody to tell somebody to tell somebody that Mr. P has another one up his sleeves.

Ladies and Gentlemen I introduce to you APHRO The new age African liquor
✅ Triple distilled.
✅ Locally tapped from palm trees in West Africa.
✅ Infused with fruits, herbs and spices.
✅ Unapologetically African.

Africa has one that it can call it’s very own. Created by Africans, Enjoyed by Africans and appreciated globally! ���� ����������������������������������������������������

Tell ‘em till everyone gets it, get it? �

APHRO is here to stay!����

