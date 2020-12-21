Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in a church

Over the weekend, Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and his wife, Queen Naomi dedicated their new born baby born at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Ayegbaju, Ile-Ife.

Recall that few months ago, the royal Monarch and his third wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola welcomed their first child together.

Sharing photos from the baby dedication, Ooni of Ife wrote;

“With all glory to the most high for bringing me thus far on the throne of my forebears. I was in attendance at the root church of my family, St Paul’s Anglican Church, Ayegbaju, Ile-Ife today to give thanks to the almighty and round up activities celebrating my 5 years on the throne.”

In the photos, the excited parents were seen wearind a white apparel for the dedication ceremony of the royal prince, Adesoji Aderemi and they were surrounded by family, gospel singer Ayefele and loved ones.

See some photos below;