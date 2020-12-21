TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

11-year-old boarding school student allegedly sodomized by…

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot…

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her…

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play…

Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding…

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad…

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event…

Man finds cockroach in his food after patronizing expensive…

Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in a church

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Over the weekend, Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and his wife, Queen Naomi dedicated their new born baby born at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Ayegbaju, Ile-Ife.

Recall that few months ago,  the royal Monarch and his third wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola welcomed their first child together.

Sharing photos from the baby dedication, Ooni of Ife wrote;

READ ALSO

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi steps out for the…

Jubilation as Ooni of Ife officially announces the birth of…

“With all glory to the most high for bringing me thus far on the throne of my forebears. I was in attendance at the root church of my family, St Paul’s Anglican Church, Ayegbaju, Ile-Ife today to give thanks to the almighty and round up activities celebrating my 5 years on the throne.”

In the photos, the excited parents were seen wearind a white apparel for the dedication ceremony of the royal prince, Adesoji Aderemi and they were surrounded by family, gospel singer Ayefele and loved ones.

See some photos below;

 

 

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

11-year-old boarding school student allegedly sodomized by ‘seniors’…

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot on a movie…

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her call

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play with babies

Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding (Video)

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad boys’ rather…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian payments app raises funding after building crypto payments app

Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in a church

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola seriously ill and hospitalized

Lady who abused me during BBNaija coming for interview today – Recruiter…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla writes lovely message to the star actress as she…

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event (Video)

BBNaija: Ozo’s gets N5 million as Christmas gift from fans (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More