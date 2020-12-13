TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Photos from the wedding of former Pres. Obasanjo’s son, Seun; see the Mercedes Benz he gifted his bride (photos/Video)

Love and RelationshipNews
By OluA

Seun, one of the sons of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, got married to his beau, Deola Shonubi, at the Harvesters Christian Center in Lagos state on Saturday, 12th of December.

The wedding reception took place at the Federal Palace hotel in Victoria Island with important guests in attendance. 

Present at the event was the Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun, former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu, ex-NDDC Managing Director Timi Alaibe, and a host of others.

One of the highlights of the day was when Deola received the Mercedes Benz SUV Seun gifted her as a wedding present a few hours before they exchanged their marriage vows.

See more photos and video below

