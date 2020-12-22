‘Please be reducing the filter on your photos for easy recognition’ – Paul of Psquare begs seriously

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Paul of Psquare has pleaded with social media users to please reduce the filters on their photo so he can easily recognize them in reality.

According to the father of three, its usually hard for him to recognize some people because they filter their photos too much.

In his words;

‘If you want to make it in 2021, don’t expect…

Psquare’s brother, Jude Okoye acquires multi million…

“Please be reducing the use of filters biko… don’t come and start saying that i didn’t even recognize you when you said hi.. How naw? Am i a magician? Anyways, the difference was clear… but please be reducing filter biko.. to avoid further wahala .”

See some reactions he got below;

@thedeltabeauty wrote “Wahala for filter .. if person no fine for real life make e fine for Instagram.. shuoooooooo”

@cute_seun wrote “Please leave us and our filters”

@foodie_that_cooks wrote “Wahala for who no recognize me for real life.. these filters won’t use themselves”

@queen_benny wrote “Was the filters not created to be used? una too like wahala”

@thegramcruiser “U sef u too talk. Have u reduced the beef, the anger, the hate and discord between u and ur twin brother Peter?”

Via Instablog9ja
