Psquare’s brother, Jude Okoye acquires multi million Naira Mansion as Christmas gift

Sensational singers, Psquare’s brother and ex video director, Jude Okoye took to Instagram to show off the Multi million Naira mansion he just acquired in a high brow area in Lagos.

The entertainment mogul had shared the work progress of the mansion last month on his Instagram page, and is now excited he has finally rounded up the expensive project.

According to Jude, the mansion is a Christmas gift that came early.

Sharing photos of the house, the father of two wrote;

“Let’s say Xmas gift came early. #realestate #realinvestment #builtfromscratch”

Congratulations are in order for Jude on his new achievement.

See some of the congratulatory messages he got below;

@deetoxsounds wrote “Congratulations. The God wey do am for you go do am for us too”

@de_1_mayor wrote “Congrats to him but he’s not trying make oga Jude try dey neutral for Psquare matter, he should go further n deeper for the peace making as the first son”

@theaprokoroom wrote “Congratulations . Such a beautiful apartment”